Who's Playing

Indiana @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Indiana 15-17; Philadelphia 22-12

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head to Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Pacers lost a heartbreaker to the New York Knicks when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Indiana fell just short of New York by a score of 110-107. Despite the loss, Indiana had strong showings from point guard T.J. McConnell, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 assists along with six boards, and small forward Doug McDermott, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Philadelphia fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 112-109. This was hardly the result the Sixers or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11.5 points over Cleveland heading into this contest. Shooting guard Seth Curry just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only four points on 1-for-13 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

The losses put the Pacers at 15-17 and the 76ers at 22-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indiana ranks third in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.13 on average. But the Sixers are even better: they come into the matchup boasting the most blocked shots per game in the league at 6.24. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Indiana have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Philadelphia.