After four-plus months, the 2019-20 NBA season is back.The league's slate of "seeding" games got underway on Thursday night, and the action will continue on Saturday night when two teams in the thick of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference -- the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers -- will go head-to-head. The game will be the first of eight seeding games for both teams, and it will serve as an interesting barometer to see how the two teams look after an extremely long layoff.

Heading into the seeding games the 76ers and Pacers have the same record of 39-26, though the Pacers sit fifth in the conference while the Sixers sit sixth due to the fact that the Pacers won two of the three meetings between the teams during the regular season. Both teams trail the fourth-seeded Heat by just two games, which means that the playoff positioning for both teams could change significantly depending on how they perform during their seeding games While the seeding games are a formality for some squads that already have their postseason position locked up, that's certainly not the case for Philadelphia or Indiana.

Ahead of the contest, here's everything you need to know about 76ers vs. Pacers.

How to Watch

Date: August, 1 | 7 p.m. ET

August, 1 | 7 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Odds: 76ers -5.5 | O/U: 214

Storylines

76ers: This is an important one for Philadelphia. If the Sixers win they will eliminate Indiana's advantage in the head-to-head tiebreaker should the two teams finish the regular season with the same record. The tiebreaker would then be determined by which team has a better record against teams in their conference. If the Sixers win just one more game than the Pacers during the seeding games, they will pass them in the standings and move into fifth in the East. While the Pacers did best the Sixers twice during the regular season, the Sixers were without superstar center Joel Embiid both times. In Orlando, the Sixers will have Embiid and are expected to be fully healthy.

Pacers: Indiana enters the restart in Orlando with something to prove. While other teams in the East like the Raptors, Celtics, 76ers, and Bucks have generated some buzz as potential title contenders, the Pacers have flown under the radar a bit, despite the fact that they're right in the thick of the playoff picture with those teams. The Pacers also still don't know if they'll have star guard Victor Oladipo, as he has been on the fence about playing in Orlando. His decision will ultimately have a big impact on Indiana in Orlando.

Game prediction

The 76ers are the more talented team on paper, and they should benefit from the fact that they are neat full strength; something that wasn't always the case during the regular season. Both times that they lost to the Pacers during the regular season they didn't have Embiid, who is expected to play on Saturday night. Embiid's presence in this one should be enough to give the Sixers an edge, as Indiana doesn't have anyone that can match his physicality. Pick: 76ers -5.5