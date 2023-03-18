The Indiana Pacers will try to continue their playoff push when they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Indiana has won three of its last four games, including a 139-123 win at Milwaukee on Thursday to move within a half-game of the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Philadelphia has been one of the league's hottest teams, rattling off seven consecutive victories to get within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by 6 points in the latest Pacers vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 233.

Pacers vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -6

Pacers vs. 76ers over/under: 233 points

Pacers vs. 76ers money line: Indiana +185, Philadelphia -225

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is coming off arguably its best showing of the season, taking down Milwaukee as a 12.5-point underdog on Thursday in a 139-123 final. The Pacers scored a season-high 84 points in the second half, snapping a 10-game losing skid in the head-to-head series with Milwaukee. Rookie Andrew Nembhard finished with a team-high 24 points as the Pacers moved within a half-game of tenth place in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia is in a stretch of seven road games in an eight-game span, making this a tricky scheduling spot for the 76ers. They have struggled to meet expectations in recent trips to Indiana, covering the spread once in their last eight visits. Meanwhile, the Pacers have covered in eight of their last 11 games this season, and they have won four of their last five games as underdogs.

Why the 76ers can cover

Indiana is in a letdown spot following its big upset win, especially since it is playing without All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and rookie Bennedict Mathurin due to sprained ankles. Haliburton leads the team with 20.8 points and 10.4 assists per game, while Mathurin is the fourth-leading scorer with 16.6 points per game. Philadelphia has won five straight meetings between these teams and is riding a seven-game winning streak this season.

The 76ers cruised to a 121-82 win at Charlotte on Friday night in one of the most lopsided games of the season. Joel Embiid scored 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in just 29 minutes, while James Harden posted a triple double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Philadelphia is 2.5 games back of first place in the Eastern Conference, so it has plenty of motivation as well.

