The Indiana Pacers will host the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference clash on Sunday between a pair of playoff teams from a season ago. The Pacers went to the Eastern Conference finals but were swept by the Celtics, the eventual champions, while the Sixers were knocked out in the first round by the Knicks. However, both teams have championship aspirations in 2024-25 and will be looking for a big early-season win over a conference rival.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Indiana as the 7.5-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the Pacers vs. 76ers game:

Pacers vs. 76ers spread: Pacers -7.5

Pacers vs. 76ers over/under: 228.5 points

Pacers vs. 76ers money line: Indiana -333, 76ers +258

PHI: The total has gone over in each of Philadelphia's last five visits to Indianapolis

IND: The Pacers have covered the spread in six of their last seven games at home

Pacers vs. 76ers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the 76ers can cover

With Joel Embiid and Paul George (both knee injuries) on the shelf to start the season, the 76ers have suffered losses to the Bucks and Raptors. Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. have carried the weight with the two stars out, averaging 24.5 points per game each.

Maxey had a difficult 6-for-23 shooting night in the loss to Toronto on Friday but Oubre had 28 points on 9-for-17 shooting. The 76ers have won seven of their last 10 head-to-head meetings with the Pacers and are 6-1 against the spread the last seven times they've played on a Sunday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is off to a 1-1 start on the season with a win over the Pistons and a loss to the Knicks in its first two games. After a busy offseason, Tyrese Haliburton is off to a sluggish start, going 6-for-26 from the floor and averaging 7.5 points and 4.5 assists so far.

Haliburton averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game last season and is one of the best point guards in the NBA, so it's only a matter of time before he gets back on track. Bennedict Mathurin leads the team in scoring over the first two games of the season, averaging 19.5 points per game. See which team to pick here.

