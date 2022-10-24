The Philadelphia 76ers will try to pick up their first win of the season when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Philadelphia has lost its first three games, including a 114-105 setback against San Antonio on Saturday. Indiana is coming off its first win of the campaign, beating Detroit in a 124-115 final.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is currently listed as a 12-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 230.5.

76ers vs. Pacers spread: Philadelphia -12

76ers vs. Pacers over/under: 230.5 points

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is going to be very motivated to make a statement on Monday night after losing its first three games of the season. The Sixers lost close games to Boston and Milwaukee in their first two contests before falling to San Antonio as heavy favorites on Saturday. They are at home for their third consecutive game, while Indiana is having to go on the road for the first time this season.

Star big man Joel Embiid struggled with plantar fasciitis in his first two games before pouring in 40 points in the loss to the Spurs over the weekend. Guard Tyrese Maxey has scored at least 20 points in two of his three games, including a 25-point outing against San Antonio. Indiana has gone 1-12 in its last 13 games dating back to last season, so this is the perfect spot for Philadelphia to notch its first win of the campaign.

Why the Pacers can cover

Philadelphia has plenty of questions to answer before bettors should be backing the 76ers as double-digit favorites. They were 13.5-point favorites against San Antonio on Saturday but wound up losing outright in a big upset. Philadelphia made some changes to its roster in the offseason, leading to some chemistry issues early in the season.

Indiana snapped a 12-game losing streak that dated back to last season over the weekend, giving the Pacers a jolt of confidence heading into this matchup. Rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, while Tyrese Haliburton added 24 points in the win over the Pistons. Indiana has covered the spread in six of its last nine games, and it has covered in eight of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

