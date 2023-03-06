The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 29-36 overall and 18-15 at home, while the 76ers are 41-22 overall and 17-12 on the road. The Sixers have won each of the last four meeting between these teams, including a 3-point overtime win on Jan. 4.

Pacers vs. 76ers spread: Pacers +6.5

Pacers vs. 76ers over/under: 233.5 points

Pacers vs. 76ers money line: Indiana +210, Philadelphia -260

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana skirted by the Chicago Bulls 125-122 on Sunday thanks to a clutch 35-foot three from point guard Tyrese Haliburton with two seconds left to play. It was another big night for Indiana's Haliburton, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 11 assists.

It was the fourth victory over the last six games for Indiana, who had just four wins over its previous 20 games. The Pacers were in playoff contention earlier in the year, but with a bottom-10 offense and a bottom-10 defense, they have fallen out of the race. However, Indiana has been great against the number lately, covering in five of its last six games.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Speaking of close games: Philadelphia came out on top in a nail-biter against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday, sneaking past 133-130. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 99-85 deficit. Philadelphia's point guard James Harden did his thing and shot 5-for-9 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 38 points, 10 dimes, and nine rebounds.

Philly is one of the most efficient teams in the NBA, leading the league in free throw percentage and ranking second in 3-point percentage. The 76ers also hold opponents to the third-fewest points per game, so they get it done on both ends of the court. Tobias Harris (calf) and P.J. Tucker (back) are questionable for Monday's contest.

