An exciting Eastern Conference matchup is on Sunday's NBA schedule as the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers are set to tip-off at 6 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 7-1 overall and 5-0 at home, while Indiana is 6-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Sixers have won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Pacers but it's actually been Indiana that has covered the spread in six of those 10 meetings.

76ers vs. Pacers spread: 76ers -6.5

76ers vs. Pacers over/under: 237.5 points

76ers vs. Pacers money line: 76ers: -258, Pacers: +208

What you need to know about the 76ers

The 76ers had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.8 points), and they extended that streak to seven on Friday with a 114-106 victory over Detroit. The 76ers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyrese Maxey led the charge.

Maxey dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 assists. Joel Embiid was another key contributor, dropping a double-double of his own with 33 points and 16 rebounds. Embiid is averaging 31.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per game this season and is once again a frontrunner for NBA MVP honors.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Even though the Pacers have not done well against the Bucks recently (they were 1-9 in their previous 10 matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. Indiana beat Milwaukee 126-124 for its third victory in a row.

The Pacers got the win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyrese Haliburton out in front. He shot 5-for-9 from long range and secured a double-double with 29 points and 10 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Bennedict Mathurin, who also had a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

