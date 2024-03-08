The New Orleans Pelicans will visit the Philadelphia 76ers in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Philadelphia is 35-27 overall and 19-14 at home, while New Orleans is 37-25 overall and 19-13 on the road. The Sixers have won the last six meetings at home between the teams, although the Pelicans were victorious in their last matchup, in New Orleans, with a 10-point win on Nov. 29. Philadelphia is 33-29 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while New Orleans is 34-27-1 versus the number.

76ers vs. Pelicans spread: 76ers +7.5

76ers vs. Pelicans over/under: 221.5 points

76ers vs. Pelicans money line: 76ers: +247, Pelicans: -310

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans were the big favorite in their most recent match and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Toronto Raptors 139-98 on the road on Tuesday. That 41-point margin sets a new team best for the Pelicans this season. Trey Murphy III had a dynamite game for the Pelicans, going 10 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points. Zion Williamson was another key contributor, almost dropping a triple-double on 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

The Pelicans are one of the league's most complete teams, ranking ninth in offensive rating and sixth in defensive rating. They rank third in the NBA in steals per game while putting the clamps on opponents' perimeter shooting, forcing the lowest 3-point percentage in the league. While just two teams have a better cover percentage than the Pelicans this season (55.7%), they are only 7-8 ATS as a road favorite.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as it fell 115-109 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 76ers were up 85-70 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, the Sixers had a balanced offensive effort with six different players scoring in double-figures, led by Kelly Oubre Jr. dropping 25 points off the bench.

Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid (knee), Tyrese Maxey (concussion) and De'Anthony Melton (back) in that defeat, and they'll again be without those three starters for Friday's game. Thus, the Sixers will have to rely more on the likes of Tobias Harris (17.5 ppg) and Buddy Hield, who is averaging 15.4 points with Philly after putting up 12 ppg earlier the season with Indiana. The Sixers are just 1-5 ATS over their last six games.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The 76ers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games as a home dog.

The 76ers are 13-8 ATS in their last 21 games vs teams that win more than 55% of games.

The Pelicans are 17-11-1 ATS in their last 29 games vs teams that win more than 55% of games.

