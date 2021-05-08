Who's Playing

Detroit @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Detroit 20-47; Philadelphia 46-21

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Detroit strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 111-97. Detroit's shooting guard Cory Joseph was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 18 points and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, things were close when Philadelphia and the New Orleans Pelicans clashed on Friday, but the 76ers ultimately edged out the opposition 109-107. The team accrued 70 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 37 points and 13 rebounds.

Detroit have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Detroit up to 20-47 and Philadelphia to 46-21. The Pistons are 2-17 after wins this season, the 76ers 32-13.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Bally Sports Detroit Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.