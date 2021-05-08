Who's Playing
Detroit @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Detroit 20-47; Philadelphia 46-21
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Detroit strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 111-97. Detroit's shooting guard Cory Joseph was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 18 points and 11 dimes.
Meanwhile, things were close when Philadelphia and the New Orleans Pelicans clashed on Friday, but the 76ers ultimately edged out the opposition 109-107. The team accrued 70 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 37 points and 13 rebounds.
Detroit have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought Detroit up to 20-47 and Philadelphia to 46-21. The Pistons are 2-17 after wins this season, the 76ers 32-13.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Philadelphia have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.
- Jan 25, 2021 - Detroit 119 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Jan 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 110
- Mar 11, 2020 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Detroit 109
- Oct 26, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Detroit 111
- Dec 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Detroit 102
- Dec 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Detroit 111
- Nov 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Detroit 99
- Oct 23, 2018 - Detroit 133 vs. Philadelphia 132
- Apr 04, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Detroit 108
- Jan 05, 2018 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 78
- Dec 02, 2017 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Detroit 103
- Oct 23, 2017 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 04, 2017 - Detroit 136 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Feb 06, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Dec 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 79
- Mar 12, 2016 - Detroit 125 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Feb 24, 2016 - Detroit 111 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Jan 27, 2016 - Detroit 110 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 11, 2015 - Detroit 107 vs. Philadelphia 95