76ers vs. Pistons: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Detroit 20-45; Philadelphia 38-26

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers since Oct. 23 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Detroit is hobbling into the contest with the dubious honor of a league-worst four-game losing streak.

The game between the Pistons and the New York Knicks on Sunday was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 96-84. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of power forward Christian Wood, who had 22 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Philadelphia had to settle for a 118-114 defeat against the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday. Despite the loss, the Sixers had strong showings from center Al Horford, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven dimes, and small forward Glenn Robinson III, who had 15 points in addition to six rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 11-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 17 games against Detroit.