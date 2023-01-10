Who's Playing

Detroit @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Detroit 11-32; Philadelphia 24-15

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will be playing 48 minutes Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Detroit is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. The 76ers took down the Pistons 123-111. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to point guard James Harden, who dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 11 assists, and 11 boards, and small forward Paul Reed, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds. Reed's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Chicago Bulls this past Friday.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 24-15 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 11-32. Allowing an average of 119.05 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Detroit.