Who's Playing
Detroit @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Detroit 11-32; Philadelphia 24-15
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will be playing 48 minutes Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
Detroit is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. The 76ers took down the Pistons 123-111. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to point guard James Harden, who dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 11 assists, and 11 boards, and small forward Paul Reed, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds. Reed's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Chicago Bulls this past Friday.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 24-15 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 11-32. Allowing an average of 119.05 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Philadelphia have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Detroit.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Detroit 111
- Dec 21, 2022 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Detroit 93
- Apr 10, 2022 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Detroit 106
- Mar 31, 2022 - Detroit 102 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Nov 04, 2021 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Detroit 98
- Oct 28, 2021 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Detroit 102
- May 08, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 25, 2021 - Detroit 119 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Jan 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 110
- Mar 11, 2020 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Detroit 109
- Oct 26, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Detroit 111
- Dec 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Detroit 102
- Dec 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Detroit 111
- Nov 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Detroit 99
- Oct 23, 2018 - Detroit 133 vs. Philadelphia 132
- Apr 04, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Detroit 108
- Jan 05, 2018 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 78
- Dec 02, 2017 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Detroit 103
- Oct 23, 2017 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 04, 2017 - Detroit 136 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Feb 06, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Dec 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 79
- Mar 12, 2016 - Detroit 125 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Feb 24, 2016 - Detroit 111 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Jan 27, 2016 - Detroit 110 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 11, 2015 - Detroit 107 vs. Philadelphia 95