The Philadelphia 76ers (17-12) will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the Detroit Pistons (8-25) on Wednesday night. Philadelphia has jumped into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings following its recent hot streak. Detroit was swept in a three-game homestand that concluded with a 126-111 loss to Utah on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by 11.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 222.5.

76ers vs. Pistons spread: 76ers -11.5

76ers vs. Pistons over/under: 222.5 points

76ers vs. Pistons money line: Philadelphia -650, Detroit +460

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, riding a five-game winning streak coming into this matchup. The 76ers are 10-1 in their last 11 home games following a 104-101 overtime win against Toronto on Monday, as Joel Embiid poured in 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Tobias Harris added 21 points and knocked down five 3-pointers in a 7-of-9 shooting performance.

Harris has been hot during this streak, making multiple 3-pointers in six consecutive games. Detroit lost star guard Cade Cunningham to a season-ending injury and has dropped six of its last seven contests. Philadelphia has dominated Detroit in recent years, going 11-2 in the last 13 meetings and covering the spread in 13 of the last 18 games.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit might be losing games outright, but it has been undervalued in the betting market. The Pistons have covered the spread in seven of their last eight road games, including an overtime win at Charlotte last Wednesday. They also pulled off an upset at Miami as 7.5-point underdogs two weeks ago, rolling to a 116-96 win.

Guard Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 30 points in Tuesday's loss to Utah, while fellow rookie Jalen Duren had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic leads Detroit with 21.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Philadelphia is dealing with a key injury of its own, as guard Tyrese Maxey will remain sidelined on Wednesday due to a foot injury.

