The Detroit Pistons (25-26) host the Philadelphia 76ers (20-30) in an Eastern Conference battle on Friday. The Sixers have dropped three of their last four games. On Wednesday, the Miami Heat defeated the Sixers 108-101. Meanwhile, Detroit is on a two-game losing streak. The Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Pistons 118-115 after Darius Garland hit a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham (ankle) is questionable for the Pistons.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 4-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Pistons odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 224. Before locking in any 76ers vs. Pistons picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 144-102 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Sixers vs. Pistons:

76ers vs. Pistons spread: Philadelphia -4

76ers vs. Pistons over/under: 225 points

76ers vs. Pistons money line: Philadelphia -175, Detroit +146

PHI: The 76ers are 19-29-2 against the spread this season

DET: The Pistons are 26-23-2 against the spread this season

76ers vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine

76ers vs. Pistons streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the 76ers can cover

The Sixers are finally getting healthier with Joel Embiid and Paul George back in the lineup after missing time with injuries. Guard Tyrese Maxey also continues to be an all-around playmaker for the Sixers. Maxey creates his own shot with ease and is the main playmaker. Maxey is fourth in the NBA in points (27.9) while leading the team in assists (6.2) and steals (1.9). He's scored 30-plus points in seven straight games. In his last outing, Maxey had 31 points, five assists and four steals.

Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 14.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. The 29-year-old has tallied a double-double in two of the last three games. On Feb. 2 against the Celtics, Oubre Jr. had 18 points and 13 rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pistons can cover

Cunningham (questionable) owns a high IQ and thrives with the ball in his hands. The 23-year-old is 11th in the NBA in points (25.6) and third in assists (9.4). He has compiled 22 double-doubles this season. In the Feb. 3 versus the Atlanta Hawks, Cunningham had 30 points, six rebounds, and 14 assists.

Center Jalen Duren continues to be a disruptive and lengthy player in the frontcourt. Duren logs 10.7 points and 10 rebounds while being fourth in the league in field-goal percentage (69.8). The Memphis product has recorded a double-double in four of his last six games. In the Feb. 2 win over the Bulls, Duren had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Sixers vs. Pistons picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Sixers vs. Pistons and is leaning Under the total, projecting 221 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Sixers vs. Pistons on Friday, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Pistons spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.