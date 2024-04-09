We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons will visit the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 44-35 overall and 22-16 at home, while Detroit is 13-65 overall and 6-33 on the road. The 76ers are currently the No. 7 seed in the East and trying to work their way out of the play-in tournament with three games to play, while the Pistons will likely finish with the worst record in the NBA.

The Sixers have won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Pistons and are 7-3 against the spread during that span. Now Philadelphia is favored by 15 points in the latest 76ers vs. Pistons odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 219.5 points.

76ers vs. Pistons spread: 76ers -15

76ers vs. Pistons over/under: 219.5 points

76ers vs. Pistons money line: 76ers: -1542, Pistons: +883

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 113-103 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. Detroit was up 19 in the second half but still couldn't manage to seal the deal. The Pistons were outrebounded 48-28 in the contest, contributing heavily to the loss.

Despite the defeat, the Pistons got a solid performance out of Chimezie Metu, who scored 20 points with seven rebounds and three steals. Metu's defense has been consistent of late, as he's now grabbed three or more steals in the last three games he's played. Detroit will need more than just his defense in Tuesday's matchup as leading scorer Cade Cunningham (knee) is questionable, while Simone Fontecchio (toe) is out.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, the 76ers had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Sunday. They came out on top against the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 133-126 despite facing a double-digit deficit late in the first half. Tyrese Maxey was nothing short of amazing, scoring 52 points with seven assists and five rebounds.

Maxey led the charge for Philadelphia with Joel Embiid getting the second night of a back-to-back off after missing over two months with a knee injury. Embiid had played the previous three games, averaging 27.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists during that span. He's listed as questionable for tonight but seems likely to play after enjoying two full days off and with two full days off until playing the Magic on Friday. Additionally, Maxey (hip), Tobias Harris (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) are all listed as questionable for Tuesday.

Key Betting Info

The 76ers might be without Maxey in this one, as he's also listed as questionable (hip). This season, Maxey has averaged 25.9 points and 6.3 assists.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The 76ers are 30-17 against the spread in their last 47 games when favored.

The 76ers are 18-11 against the spread in their last 29 games when favored at home.

The Pistons are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games when the spread was between +13.5 to +16.5.

