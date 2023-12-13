We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 2-21 overall and 1-11 at home, while Philadelphia is 15-7 overall and 6-4 on the road.

The 76ers are favored by 12 points in the latest Pistons vs. 76ers odds, and the over/under is 233 points. Before entering any 76ers vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 97-51 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Philadelphia vs. Detroit. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Pistons vs. 76ers spread: Pistons +12

Pistons vs. 76ers over/under: 233 points

Pistons vs. 76ers money line: Pistons: +498, 76ers: -704

Pistons vs. 76ers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 20th straight loss. They fell 131-123 to the Indiana Pacers. Detroit is scoring 108.7 points per game, the third worst in the NBA. Defensively, the Pistons are giving up 118.8 points per contest.

The Pistons have lost 11 consecutive games at home and they're 2-7 in their last nine meetings against the 76ers. Cade Cunningham has been a bright spot for the Pistons, averaging 22.0 points and 7.3 assists per game. In Monday's loss to the Pacers, Cunningham finished with 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, the 76ers entered their tilt with the Wizards with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Philadelphia took its matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 146-101 win over Washington. That looming 146-101 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the 76ers yet this season.

The 76ers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tyrese Maxey, who scored 24 points along with six assists, and Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double with 34 points and 10 rebounds. The contest was Embiid's eighth in a row with at least 30 points.

How to make Pistons vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. 76ers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model on a 97-51 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.