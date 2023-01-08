No sooner did the Philadelphia 76ers (23-15) welcome back Tyrese Maxey to the lineup after a near 20-game absence (foot), did they lose center Joel Embiid to yet another foot-related injury. The 76ers have a win and a loss without their premier big man, but look to get back on the right side of things with a win on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons (11-31). Both teams are coming off of losses in their last outings, but the Sixers drew first blood in the season series between the two on Dec. 21 in a 113-93 victory.

Pistons vs. 76ers spread: Pistons +5.5

Pistons vs. 76ers over/under: 229.5 points

Pistons vs. 76ers money line: Detroit +185, Philadelphia -225

What you need to know about the Pistons

The San Antonio Spurs haven't been great this season, but they were good enough to beat the Pistons on Friday, 121-109. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (21 points) and shooting guard Jaden Ivey (20 points) were the top scorers for Detroit. Where the Pistons fell flat was at the free-throw line, where they shot a miserable 58.8% from the charity stripe.

Rookie center Jalen Duren is listed as questionable for the game on Sunday, and it would be a blow to the Pistons if he isn't able to give things a go without Embiid on the floor. Over is last two starts, he has scored 29 total points, and over his last three, he has pulled down 31 total rebounds. Bogdanovic has been the Pistons' best and most consistent offensive player (21 points per game), but the 76ers shut him down in their earlier game, holding him to just 10 points.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Philadelphia's last game on Friday against the Bulls wasn't exactly a blowout, but it was certainly a disappointing result, as it ended in a 126-112 loss. Maxey was one of the lone bright spots for the 76ers, after he scored 26 points and dished out six assists. Tobias Harris had 11 rebounds to go with his 22 points, while James Harden finished with 11 assists in addition to his 17 points.

The 76ers should continue to try to compensate for missing Embiid with their outside shooting. Over the last five games, the 76ers have made 40% of their 3-point attempts and 50% of their shots from 16-to-24 feet away from the basket. Without Embiid, Montrezl Harrell has averaged just over 25 minutes played over the last two games, and has averaged 18 points and 4.5 rebounds. He also had four blocks on Wednesday in a win against Indiana.

