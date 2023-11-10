We've got another exciting 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game on tap for Friday as the Detroit Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers. Detroit is 2-7 overall and 1-3 at home, while Philadelphia is 6-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Sixers have dominated recent matchups, winning seven of the last eight meetings, including all three last season by double-digits.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Philadelphia is favored by 9 points in the latest 76ers vs. Pistons odds, and the over/under is 224.5 points.

The model enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines Sixers vs. Pistons

76ers vs. Pistons spread: 76ers -9

76ers vs. Pistons over/under: 224.5 points

76ers vs. Pistons money line: 76ers -402, Pistons +308

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit was in position to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday until the Pistons surrendered a fourth quarter lead in a 120-118 defeat. The losing side was boosted by Cade Cunningham, who had 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Rookie Marcus Sasser was also huge off the bench, dropping 26 points on 11 of 17 shooting.

Cunningham has come out blazing after missing 70 games last year as the No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft is averaging 24 points and 7.1 assists. Detroit's top draft pick this year, Ausar Thompson, is making sure Victor Wembanyama doesn't run away with Rookie of the Year as Thompson leads all rookies in rebounds and steals, while ranking in the top five in points, assists and blocks. However, Detroit will trot out a shorthanded group as Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Monte Morris (quad), Jaden Ivey (illness), Joe Harris (shoulder) and Alec Burks (forearm) are all sidelined tonight.

What you need to know about the 76ers

In a matchup of the Eastern Conference's elite, the Sixers prevailed over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday by a 106-103 final. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid had 27 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four assists. Philadelphia also got a big contribution from Tyrese Maxey who had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Philadelphia is playing complete basketball early in the 2023-24 NBA season by ranking in the top five in both offensive rating and defensive rating. Embiid is leading the league in scoring for a third straight season with 31.7 points per game while also averaging 10.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.3 blocks. Maxey is putting up 25.4 PPG, with 5.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists. Embiid and Maxey are the second set of teammates in NBA history to each average 25 points, five rebounds and five assists through the first seven games.

