We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia is 1-2 overall and 0-1 at home, while Detroit is 0-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Sixers have won each of the last eight meetings between the teams. Detroit is 1-3 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Philly is 1-2 ATS.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers favored by 4 points in the latest 76ers vs. Pistons odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 219 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Detroit vs. Philadelphia. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pistons vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Pistons spread: 76ers -4

76ers vs. Pistons over/under: 219 points

76ers vs. Pistons money line: 76ers: -183, Pistons: +153

Why the 76ers can cover

On Sunday, the 76ers snuck past Indiana with a 118-114 win in which Philly can attribute much of its success to Tyrese Maxey, who had 45 points, four boards and four assists. The 76ers also smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds, which is the most they've posted since back in November of 2023.

In addition to Maxey averaging 31.3 points, four other Sixers are putting up double-figures. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 21 points, while veteran Kyle Lowry is averaging 11 points with a blistering 61.5% from downtown. Meanwhile, center Andre Drummond is putting up a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds per game. Last year, the Sixers went 51-38 ATS in the regular and postseason, with their 57.3% cover rate being the third-best in the NBA.

Why the Pistons can cover

Meanwhile, Detroit can take solace in the fact that the 76ers remain without their two best players in Joel Embiid and Paul George, both of whom are battling knee injuries. With those absences, Philadelphia ranks in the bottom five in offensive rating, field goal percentage and three-point percentage. While Detroit played on Monday, and the Sixers haven't played since Sunday, the Pistons are a strong 12-8 ATS when at a rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

Detroit is led by former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 26.5 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds. Top-five pick, Jaden Ivey, is also putting up over 20 points per game, while Detroit's trio of veteran additions have brought stability to the franchise. Tim Hardaway Jr., Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley are all averaging over 10 points per game.

How to make 76ers vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Sixers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Pistons vs. Sixers on Wednesday night?