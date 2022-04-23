After dropping the first three games of the series, the Toronto Raptors will look to avoid being swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon. After losing Games 1 and 2 by double figures, the Raptors gave a valiant effort in Game 3, but ultimately it wasn't enough as Sixers superstar center Joel Embiid sank a 3-pointer in the final second of overtime to secure the win for Philly. The shot had to be especially deflating for the Raptors after they had played their best game of the series by far.

The series isn't over, but Philadelphia's lead has proven to be historically insurmountable in the past as no team in league history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series. The Raptors will obviously try to be the first, and that starts with Game 4, where they'll look to extend their season.

Here's everything you need to know about the fourth game between Philadelphia and Toronto.

(4) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Toronto Raptors

When: Saturday, April 23 | 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 23 | 2 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena, -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena, -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV: TNT | Live stream: FuboTV

TNT | FuboTV Odds: PHI -150; TOR + 130 I O/U 213 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

76ers: Things have gone very well for the Sixers in the first round, but now there is a bit of concern when it comes to Embiid's health. There is reportedly fear that Embiid is dealing with a torn ligament in his right thumb, but Embiid has vowed to keep playing through the injury. Obviously, any injury to a key contributor during the playoffs is far from ideal, but this one might not end up being too big of a deal if Embiid is able to play through it. Nonetheless, the big guy's health will be something to keep an eye on, not just against Toronto, but also for the rest of the playoffs if the Sixers are able to advance.

Raptors: Toronto's entire season comes down to Game 4. If the Raptors can pull out a win they'll extend their season and live to fight another day. If not, their summer vacation will start tomorrow. Tactically, Toronto should employ a similar approach to what it did in Game 3, which includes employing added aggression on the defensive end and on the glass, and putting an emphasis on forcing turnovers. Talent-wise, the Raptors are overmatched, so playing with more intensity than the Sixers is really their only path to victory. They came close in Game 3; perhaps they'll have better luck in Game 4.

Prediction

Doc Rivers has been around the block, and as such he knows the importance of closing out a series when the opportunity presents itself (even though he hasn't always been able to do so). The issue with Embiid's thumb makes it even more important that the Sixers take care of business so that they can be afforded some additional rest before the conference semifinals. Expect them to come out focused and determined in order to avoid the series being extended. Pick: 76ers - 3