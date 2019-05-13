76ers vs. Raptors Game 7 score: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto to Eastern Conference finals with buzzer-beater

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 92-90, in Game 7 of this second-round series.

Kawhi Leonard nailed a game-winner over Jimmy Butler with time expiring, scoring 15 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Raptors to their second conference finals appearance in franchise history. Leonard scored 10 straight points for the Raptors late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The Raptors will now take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

