76ers vs. Raptors Game 7 score: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto to Eastern Conference finals with buzzer-beater
The Raptors held on for a Game 7 victory on their home floor
The Toronto Raptors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 92-90, in Game 7 of this second-round series.
Kawhi Leonard nailed a game-winner over Jimmy Butler with time expiring, scoring 15 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Raptors to their second conference finals appearance in franchise history. Leonard scored 10 straight points for the Raptors late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
The Raptors will now take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout Game 7 between the 76ers and Raptors. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McCollum carries Blazers into WCF
McCollum went for 37 on the road in Game 7 to end Denver's season
-
McCollum jokes block was 'Bron style'
McCollum raced back for a crucial chasedown block on Jamal Murray
-
Blazers top Nuggets in Game 7: Takeaways
The Trail Blazers will now face the Warriors in the Western Conference finals
-
Nuggets vs. Blazers: Series breakdown
The Blazers held on in Game 7 to beat the Nuggets on the road
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the NBA postseason
-
NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the complete schedule and results for the NBA playoffs, along with viewing information