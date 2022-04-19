Through 2 Quarters

Down one at the end of last quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers have now snagged the lead. They have taken charge with a 69-52 advantage over the Toronto Raptors despite their earlier 1-point deficit.

Center Joel Embiid (21 points) has been the top scorer for the 76ers. A double-double would be Joel Embiid's 13th in a row. One thing to keep an eye out for is Georges Niang's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Toronto has enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Pascal Siakam and point guard Fred VanVleet. The former has 14 points and four assists along with three boards, while the latter has 17 points and five assists in addition to two steals.

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Toronto 0-1; Philadelphia 1-0

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will play host again and welcome the Toronto Raptors to Wells Fargo Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Monday. Philadelphia should still be riding high after a big win, while Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Raptors are out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. Philadelphia took their contest against Toronto by a conclusive 131-111 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Philadelphia had established a 107-88 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to point guard Tyrese Maxey, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 38 points.

The 76ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Philadelphia's victory brought them up to 1-0 while the Raptors' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia enters the game with only 6.6 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Toronto ranks second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.99 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 24 out of their last 35 games against Philadelphia.

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Jaden Springer: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Charles Bassey: Out (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Toronto