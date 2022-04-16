Who's Playing

Toronto @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Toronto 48-34; Philadelphia 51-31

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet up at 6 p.m. ET April 16 at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Toronto and the New York Knicks on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Toronto falling 105-94 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by center Chris Boucher, who had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Sixers had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, taking their game 118-106. Shooting guard Shake Milton and small forward Paul Reed were among the main playmakers for Philadelphia as the former had 30 points and the latter had 25 points along with six boards. Milton hadn't helped his team much against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Milton's points were the most he has had all year.

Toronto is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Raptors against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Toronto is now 48-34 while the Sixers sit at 51-31. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto enters the contest with 8.99 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Philadelphia ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.35

Odds

The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 24 out of their last 34 games against Philadelphia.