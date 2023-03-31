Who's Playing
Toronto @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Toronto 38-38; Philadelphia 50-26
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Raptors didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Heat at home on Tuesday as they won 106-92. Among those leading the charge for Toronto was small forward Scottie Barnes, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 dimes in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-108 on Wednesday. Philadelphia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 22 points, and center Joel Embiid, who had 25 points along with nine rebounds.
Toronto is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought Toronto up to 38-38 and the 76ers to 50-26. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Raptors rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.41 on average. But Philadelphia enters the contest with only 6.6 steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.49
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 27 out of their last 43 games against Philadelphia.
