76ers vs. Raptors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch 76ers vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Toronto (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 16-7; Toronto 15-6
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers are 6-18 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Philadelphia and Toronto will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 6 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the 76ers' strategy against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. The 76ers took their matchup with ease, bagging a 141-94 win over Cleveland. G Ben Simmons had a stellar game for Philadelphia as he had 34 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Houston Rockets last week, falling 119-109. G Kyle Lowry and SG Fred VanVleet were two go-getters for the Raptors despite the defeat. The former had 19 points and eight assists along with five boards, while the latter had 20 points and five assists along with six rebounds.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 16-7 while Toronto's loss dropped them down to 15-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 76ers rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.70% on the season. But the Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.10%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.50
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Philadelphia.
- Nov 25, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96
- May 12, 2019 - Toronto 92 vs. Philadelphia 90
- May 09, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 101
- May 07, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Philadelphia 89
- May 05, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96
- May 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Toronto 95
- Apr 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89
- Apr 27, 2019 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Feb 05, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 107
- Dec 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 05, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Oct 30, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Jan 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Toronto 111
- Dec 23, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Dec 21, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Oct 21, 2017 - Toronto 128 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Apr 02, 2017 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 18, 2017 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89
- Dec 14, 2016 - Toronto 123 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Nov 28, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Apr 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Jan 09, 2016 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 13, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Philadelphia 76
- Nov 11, 2015 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 103
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 8 advice, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
NBA quarter-season awards
If the 2019-20 season ended today, here's who would deserve the hardware
-
LeBron agrees Bronny is a better shooter
In fact, LeBron says he probably has the '3rd best jump shot' in his house
-
Brown wants Simmons to shoot more threes
Simmons made the second 3-pointer of his career on Saturday
-
Knicks show true colors after Fiz firing
Remember, Steve Mills and Scott Perry aren't exactly against calling press conferences
-
Ben Simmons nets second-career 3-pointer
That's two career 3s for Simmons, who also hit a fadeaway jumper on Saturday
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans