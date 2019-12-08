76ers vs. Raptors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. Toronto (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 16-7; Toronto 15-6

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers are 6-18 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Philadelphia and Toronto will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 6 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the 76ers' strategy against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. The 76ers took their matchup with ease, bagging a 141-94 win over Cleveland. G Ben Simmons had a stellar game for Philadelphia as he had 34 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Houston Rockets last week, falling 119-109. G Kyle Lowry and SG Fred VanVleet were two go-getters for the Raptors despite the defeat. The former had 19 points and eight assists along with five boards, while the latter had 20 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 16-7 while Toronto's loss dropped them down to 15-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 76ers rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.70% on the season. But the Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.10%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.50

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Toronto have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Philadelphia.