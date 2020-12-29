An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while Toronto is 0-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Raptors have dominated this series recently, winning four of their last five matchups against Philadelphia.

76ers vs. Raptors spread: 76ers -1.5

76ers vs. Raptors over-under: 218.5 points

What you need to know about the 76ers

On Sunday, the Sixers got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Cleveland Cavaliers an easy 118-94 win. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Tobias Harris, who had 16 points and five assists along with nine rebounds. Joel Embiid missed that contest with a minor back injury but he is listed as probable to return to the lineup on Tuesday night against Toronto.

Embiid carried Philadelphia in its first two wins, averaging 28.0 points and 12.0 rebounds while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor. The Sixers have also been playing strong defense so far this season, ranking fourth in the NBA in points allowed per game (104.7).

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, the Raptors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 119-114 to the San Antonio Spurs. Toronto's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Chris Boucher, who posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 boards in addition to seven blocks, and shooting guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and nine assists.

The Raptors have shot just 44.3 percent from the floor (25th in the NBA) and have allowed opponents to shoot 49.4 percent (27th). However, one potential saving grace could be their ability to create turnovers. Toronto has forced 21.5 turnovers per game to lead the NBA.

