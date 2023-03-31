The Toronto Raptors (38-38) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26) on Friday night. Toronto has used its hot streak to move two games ahead of Chicago for ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Philadelphia snapped a three-game losing streak with a 116-108 win against Dallas on Wednesday, holding steady at third place in the conference.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is favored by 5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on 76ers vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Raptors:

76ers vs. Raptors spread: 76ers -5

76ers vs. Raptors over/under: 224.5 points

76ers vs. Raptors money line: Philadelphia -210, Toronto +175

76ers vs. Raptors picks: See picks here

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia was able to get back on track with its 116-108 win against Dallas on Wednesday, as Joel Embiid returned from a one-game absence to score 25 points and grab nine rebounds. The 76ers have 50 wins in their fewest number of games since 2001, when Allen Iverson was leading the way. James Harden added a double-double in the win over Dallas, finishing with 15 points and 12 assists after missing the previous four games with an Achilles injury.

The 76ers showcased their defense down the stretch, holding Dallas scoreless for the final 3:18 of the game. Toronto has struggled away from home throughout the season, going 12-24 in its 36 road games, including 1-6 in its last seven. Philadelphia has won eight of its last nine games against Eastern Conference opponents and has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 contests overall. Toronto lists five players on its injury report, including Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) who is questionable.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto extended its winning streak to three games with its 106-92 win over Miami on Tuesday, reaching the .500 mark for the first time since Dec. 9. The Raptors are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, but Atlanta is only ahead of them via the tiebreaker. They are two games ahead of Chicago for 10th place, so this game arguably means more to Toronto than Philadelphia.

Power forward Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 26 points on 10 of 20 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and five assists in the win over Miami. Forwards OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes both finished with 22 points in a game where Toronto only played eight guys. The Raptors have covered the spread in four of the last six head-to-head meetings between these teams.

How to make Raptors vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated Sixers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the 76ers vs. Raptors spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.