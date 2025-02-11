We've got an Atlantic Division clash on tap as part of Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto is 16-37 overall and an East-worst 4-21 on the road, while the Sixers are 20-32 overall and 10-16 at home. Toronto prevailed, 115-107, in their lone previous matchup this season, which ended a seven-game win streak for Philadelphia in the head-to-head series. The Sixers are 20-32 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, which is the worst record amongst Eastern Conference teams, while the Raptors are 30-21-2 ATS, which is the second-best record in the conference.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are 9-point favorites in the latest Raptors vs. 76ers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 226 points. Before you make any 76ers vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Philadelphia vs. Toronto. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Raptors spread: 76ers -9

76ers vs. Raptors over/under: 226 points

76ers vs. Raptors money line: Philadelphia -402, Toronto +312

76ers vs. Raptors picks: See picks at SportsLine

76ers vs. Raptors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto is coming off back-to-back ATS victories in games that also had large lines as the Raptors were underdogs of at least 8.5 points in each, so they'll clearly be comfortable as 9-point dogs on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Sixers have hit a skid versus the line as they are 0-4 ATS over their last four contests. Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable to suit up for the Sixers, but the team struggles in multiple areas even with the MVP winner on the court as Philly ranks 28th in blocks, 29th in assists and 30th in total rebounds.

While the Sixers are a top-heavy team, Toronto has depth with five healthy players averaging in double-figures. Scottie Barnes leads the team in points, assists and steals while ranking second in rebounds and blocks. Former Kansas standouts, Gradey Dick (15.3 ppg) and Ochai Agbaji (10.3 ppg) are nice complementary pieces, while Immanuel Quickley has been in and out of the lineup all year but is coming off a 20-point outing on Sunday. The Raptors fell in that game to Houston, but Toronto is 5-1 ATS over its last six games following a straight-up defeat. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the 76ers can cover

The Sixers didn't play on Monday, so Embiid would presumably be in the lineup, and he's averaging 26.3 points, 10 rebounds and 7.3 assists since returning to the court following his lengthy absence. Meanwhile, Toronto enters tonight's game shorthanded with both RJ Barrett (concussion) and Jakob Poeltl (hip) out, in addition to the team not yet having new acquisition, Brandon Ingram (ankle). The Raptors struggle on both ends of the court, ranking 24th in offensive rating and 26th in defensive rating.

Even if Embiid takes the court, it is Tyrese Maxey who may be the best player on the floor as he's been on a heater as of late. He's coming off a 39-point game on Sunday and is averaging 30.5 points over his last 28 games, which is a large sample size and accounts for over one-third of an NBA season. He's also third in the league with 1.9 steals per game as Philly is very active in that regard, ranking fourth in the NBA in thefts per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Raptors vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated 76ers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, projecting 221 combined points, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Sixers, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-104 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.