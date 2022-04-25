The Philadelphia 76ers host the Toronto Raptors in a potential series-clinching Game 5 on Monday evening. Philadelphia jumped out to a 3-0 series lead before Toronto secured a crucial 110-102 win on Saturday. The Raptors may be without guard Fred VanVleet, who is listed as questionable (left hip flexor strain). Philadelphia's Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his thumb, but he's planning to play through it as long as the Sixers remain in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

76ers vs. Raptors spread: Philadelphia -8

76ers vs. Raptors over-under: 209.5 points

76ers vs. Raptors money line: Toronto +280, Philadelphia -350

PHI: 76ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

TOR: Raptors are 5-1 ATS in their last six conference quarterfinals games

Why the 76ers can cover

Embiid is a dominant force down low with terrific footwork. Embiid can pile up rebounds, blocks and get high percentage buckets consistently. The five-time All-Star also flashes a sweet jumper from mid-range and 3-point land. Embiid is averaging 26 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. In Game 2, Embiid racked up 33 points and 13 rebounds.

Guard Tyrese Maxey has been an explosive scorer in the backcourt. Maxey creates his own shot with a quick first step and is fearless when putting the ball on the deck. The Kentucky product also has a reliable jumper on the outside. The 2020 first-round pick is second on the team in points (22.8) with 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. In Game 3, Maxey finished with 19 points and four rebounds.

Why the Raptors can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam is long, quick, and can move well for a big man. Siakam has good footwork and runs the floor for constant put-backs and dunks. The 2020 All-Star has a solid jumper and shows great effort on the defensive end. Siakam is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. In his last outing, he totaled 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Forward OG Anunoby is a top-tier defender who uses his wingspan, quickness and explosiveness to beat his opponents to their spots. Anunoby is also a solid leaper with a consistent jump shot. The Indiana product is second on the team in scoring (20.8) with 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus three of the four games thus far, including 26 points, five rebounds and four assists in Game 3.

How to make Raptors vs. 76ers picks

