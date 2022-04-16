Atlantic Division rivals square off on Saturday evening in Game 1 of a seven-game first-round clash in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The No. 5 seed Toronto Raptors visit Wells Fargo Center to face the No. 4 seed Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto finished 48-34 overall and 24-17 on the road this season. Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall with a 24-17 home mark. Jaden Springer (knee) is questionable for the 76ers, with Charles Bassey (shoulder) ruled out. The Raptors report no injuries.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 4.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216 in the latest 76ers vs. Raptors odds.

Raptors vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -4.5

Raptors vs. 76ers over-under: 216 points

Raptors vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -190, Raptors +160

TOR: The Raptors are 25-15-1 against the spread in road games

PHL: The 76ers are 17-24 against the spread in home games



Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto enters the series as the underdog, but the Raptors are elite in multiple categories on both offense and defense. In addition to overall balance with five players averaging more than 15 points per game, Toronto is excellent in ball security, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and No. 2 in live-ball turnovers per game (6.7). The Raptors are also in the top three of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (32.5 percent) and second-chance points (16.5 per game). Toronto takes advantage of transition as well, averaging 15.8 fast break points per game, and the Raptors have the personnel to make life difficult for James Harden and Philadelphia's perimeter players with a switching scheme on defense.

The Raptors create 15.8 turnovers per game, No. 2 in the NBA, and Toronto is near the top of the league in steals (9.0 per game) and points off turnovers (19.0 per game). Toronto is also in the top 10 of the league in fast break points allowed and points allowed in the paint, and Philadelphia is last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate at 24.6 percent.

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers have the best player on the floor in Joel Embiid, and Philadelphia also has potent scoring options in Harden and Tyrese Maxey. All told, the Sixers rank in the top five of the NBA in free throw attempts, free throw accuracy, and turnover avoidance, but Philadelphia also has a strong projection on defense against Toronto.

The 76ers are allowing only 110.2 points per 100 possessions this season, and Philadelphia is No. 2 in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed (11.4 per game). Philadelphia is in the top 10 of the league in 3-point accuracy allowed and assists allowed, with the 76ers also giving up only 21.6 free throw attempts per game. Toronto struggles in several key areas on offense, including bottom-10 marks in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw attempts and free throw percentage. The Raptors are also in the bottom two of the NBA in assists and assist percentage.

How to make Raptors vs. 76ers picks

