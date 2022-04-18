The Philadelphia 76ers aim to secure a 2-0 series lead when they face the Toronto Raptors on Monday evening. Philadelphia dominated Game 1 of the best-of-seven series in the 2022 NBA playoffs, and the Sixers host the follow-up at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia entered the playoffs at 51-31 overall, and the 76ers are 25-17 at home including the playoffs. Toronto is 24-18 on the road, though Scottie Barnes (ankle), Gary Trent Jr. (illness) and Thaddeus Young (thumb) are listed as doubtful for the Raptors.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 7.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Raptors odds.

76ers vs. Raptors spread: 76ers -7.5

76ers vs. Raptors over-under: 217.5 points

76ers vs. Raptors money line: 76ers -320, Raptors +250

TOR: The Raptors are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHI: The 76ers are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto is well-coached and able to overcome personnel shortcomings by winning on the margins. The Raptors finished in the top three of the NBA in several key categories on offense. Toronto committed only 12.5 turnovers and 6.7 live-ball turnovers per game, No. 2 in the league in both areas. The Raptors also generated 15.8 fast break points per game, with a stellar offensive rebound rate of 32.5 percent and 16.5 second-chance points per game.

Defensively, Toronto is stingy, allowing only 109.9 points per 100 possessions in 2021-22. The Raptors ranked in the top two of the NBA in turnovers created (15.8 per game), steals (9.0 per game), and points off turnovers (19.0 per game). Toronto also ranked in the top ten of the NBA in fast break points allowed (11.7 per game) and points in the paint allowed (45.1 per game), with opponents taking only 21.2 free throw attempts per game.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia was thoroughly dominant in Game 1, and the Sixers are also the healthier team in advance of Game 2. The 76ers scored 147.2 points per 100 possessions in the series opener, making 51 percent of shots and 50 percent of 3-point attempts. Philadelphia also produced 34 free throw attempts, adding 29 points at the charity stripe, and the 76ers committed only four turnovers in Game 1.

The 76ers have an established MVP candidate in Joel Embiid, who averaged a league-leading 30.6 points per game this season, and Philadelphia also has explosive scorers in Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. Harden averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game in 21 contests after joining Philadelphia, and Maxey scored 38 points on strong efficiency in Game 1. Beyond that small sample, the 76ers ranked in the top four of the NBA in free throw attempts, free throw accuracy, turnovers per game and live-ball turnovers per game during the regular season.

How to make Raptors vs. 76ers picks

