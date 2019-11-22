76ers vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. San Antonio (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 9-5; San Antonio 5-10

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.2 points per game. They are staying on the road on Friday, facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Spurs are limping into the contest on a seven-game losing streak.

San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 138-132 to the Washington Wizards. The losing side was boosted by SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 31 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Philadelphia beat the New York Knicks 109-104. PG Ben Simmons was the offensive standout of the matchup for Philadelphia, as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 assists along with seven rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Simmons.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 9-5 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 5-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia is stumbling into the game with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 24.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Philadelphia, San Antonio rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.6 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the 76ers in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

San Antonio have won five out of their last eight games against Philadelphia.