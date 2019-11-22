76ers vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch 76ers vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 9-5; San Antonio 5-10
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.2 points per game. They are staying on the road on Friday, facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Spurs are limping into the contest on a seven-game losing streak.
San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 138-132 to the Washington Wizards. The losing side was boosted by SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 31 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Philadelphia beat the New York Knicks 109-104. PG Ben Simmons was the offensive standout of the matchup for Philadelphia, as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 assists along with seven rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Simmons.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 9-5 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 5-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia is stumbling into the game with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 24.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Philadelphia, San Antonio rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.6 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the 76ers in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
Series History
San Antonio have won five out of their last eight games against Philadelphia.
- Jan 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 122 vs. San Antonio 120
- Dec 17, 2018 - San Antonio 123 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Jan 26, 2018 - Philadelphia 97 vs. San Antonio 78
- Jan 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 112 vs. San Antonio 106
- Feb 08, 2017 - San Antonio 111 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Feb 02, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Dec 07, 2015 - San Antonio 119 vs. Philadelphia 68
- Nov 14, 2015 - San Antonio 92 vs. Philadelphia 83
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, top DK lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Sixers vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Sixers vs. Spurs game 10,000 times.
-
Rockets vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rockets vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Thunder odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Lakers vs. Thunder game 10,000 times.
-
Carmelo still has same bad habits
It won't matter how many points Melo scores if the Blazers can't play defense
-
Carnelo hopes return motivates others
Anthony was out of the league for more than a year before signing with the Blazers
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans