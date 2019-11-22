76ers vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch 76ers vs. Spurs basketball game

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. San Antonio (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 9-5; San Antonio 5-10

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.2 points per game. They are staying on the road on Friday, facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Spurs are limping into the contest on a seven-game losing streak.

San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 138-132 to the Washington Wizards. The losing side was boosted by SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 31 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Philadelphia beat the New York Knicks 109-104. PG Ben Simmons was the offensive standout of the matchup for Philadelphia, as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 assists along with seven rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Simmons.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 9-5 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 5-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia is stumbling into the game with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 24.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Philadelphia, San Antonio rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.6 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the 76ers in a difficult position.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

San Antonio have won five out of their last eight games against Philadelphia.

  • Jan 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 122 vs. San Antonio 120
  • Dec 17, 2018 - San Antonio 123 vs. Philadelphia 96
  • Jan 26, 2018 - Philadelphia 97 vs. San Antonio 78
  • Jan 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 112 vs. San Antonio 106
  • Feb 08, 2017 - San Antonio 111 vs. Philadelphia 103
  • Feb 02, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Philadelphia 86
  • Dec 07, 2015 - San Antonio 119 vs. Philadelphia 68
  • Nov 14, 2015 - San Antonio 92 vs. Philadelphia 83
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories