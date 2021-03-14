Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Philadelphia

Current Records: San Antonio 19-15; Philadelphia 26-12

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. They will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Averaging 128.75 points in their past four games, Philadelphia's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so San Antonio better be ready for a challenge.

Everything went the 76ers' way against the Washington Wizards this past Friday as they made off with a 127-101 win. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Antonio took their game against the Orlando Magic this past Friday by a conclusive 104-77 score. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 29-16 deficit. San Antonio's small forward Rudy Gay filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the 76ers are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Philadelphia is now 26-12 while the Spurs sit at 19-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia comes into the contest boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.79. But San Antonio ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.9 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia and San Antonio both have five wins in their last ten games.