Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Philadelphia

Current Records: San Antonio 19-15; Philadelphia 26-12

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since Dec. 17 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. They will face off against one another at 6:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

San Antonio took their game against the Orlando Magic this past Friday by a conclusive 104-77 score. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 29-16 deficit. The Spurs' small forward Rudy Gay filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia made easy work of the Washington Wizards this past Friday and carried off a 127-101 victory. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who had 23 points along with seven boards.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 9-4-1 ATS in away games but only 19-14-1 all in all.

The wins brought San Antonio up to 19-15 and the 76ers to 26-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spurs come into the matchup boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 5.9. But Philadelphia ranks second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.79 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia and San Antonio both have five wins in their last ten games.

Aug 03, 2020 - Philadelphia 132 vs. San Antonio 130

Nov 22, 2019 - Philadelphia 115 vs. San Antonio 104

Jan 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 122 vs. San Antonio 120

Dec 17, 2018 - San Antonio 123 vs. Philadelphia 96

Jan 26, 2018 - Philadelphia 97 vs. San Antonio 78

Jan 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 112 vs. San Antonio 106

Feb 08, 2017 - San Antonio 111 vs. Philadelphia 103

Feb 02, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Philadelphia 86

Dec 07, 2015 - San Antonio 119 vs. Philadelphia 68

Nov 14, 2015 - San Antonio 92 vs. Philadelphia 83

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Joel Embiid: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for San Antonio