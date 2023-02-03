The San Antonio Spurs (14-38) have won just two of their last 15 games and face a daunting matchup on Friday against a Philadelphia 76ers (33-17) side that has won eight of its last nine. The Spurs were able to notch a victory against Philadelphia in their third game of the season in October, but the 76ers have won in three of their last four trips to San Antonio. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable, but has played through his ailment for the last four games and scored 47 points last Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.

Tip-off from the AT&T Center, where the Spurs are 9-20 this season, is set for 8 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 234.5.

76ers vs. Spurs spread: 76ers -10.5

76ers vs. Spurs over/under: 234.5 points

76ers vs. Spurs money line: Philadelphia -480, San Antonio +360

What you need to know about the 76ers



After they dropped the first of back-to-back games against the Orlando Magic, the 76ers got the last laugh with a 105-94 win on Wednesday. Embiid finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and made all 10 of his free throws. James Harden was right behind, with 26 points and 10 assists, and he missed out on a triple-double by just one rebound.

Philadelphia is 9-1 in its last 10 games and has hit 41.6% of its 3-point attempts during that run. On the other end of the floor, the 76ers have held opponents to just 33.3% from downtown. Over its last three games, San Antonio has allowed its opposition to hit 39.5% of their threes, so Philly should continue to let shots fly from deep on Friday.

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs just didn't have enough firepower to outlast the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in a 119-109 defeat. Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl each scored 18 points in the loss, and the latter also pulled down 12 rebounds. Making matters worse is that starters Tre Jones (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (back) both left the game early with injuries and aren't expected to play on Friday, nor is second-leading scorer Devin Vassell (knee).

Johnson and Poeltl are the only starters expected to be available against Philadelphia, as shooting guard Romeo Langford (adductor) will also miss the game. The outlook without them isn't great, as over the last five games, the Spurs bench has only shot 44% from the field. The most productive reserve for San Antonio this season has been Josh Richardson (11.4 PPG, 3.2 APG), and the Spurs will need him to step up on Friday.

