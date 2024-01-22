The Philadelphia 76ers (28-13) will return home and aim for their sixth consecutive victory when they host the San Antonio Spurs (8-34) on Monday night. Philadelphia won back-to-back road games over the weekend, beating the Magic and Hornets. San Antonio snapped a four-game losing streak with a 131-127 win at Washington on Saturday, but it still has the worst record in the Western Conference. This is the first of two meetings between these teams this season, with the rematch slated for April.

76ers vs. Spurs spread: 76ers -14

76ers vs. Spurs over/under: 237 points

76ers vs. Spurs money line: 76ers: -1097, Spurs: +696

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia got off to a slow start this month when it lost three of its first four games, but it has responded with a five-game winning streak. The 76ers beat the Kings and Nuggets during a three-game homestand before beating the Magic and Hornets on the road over the weekend. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid posted a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds, scoring at least 30 points for the 20th consecutive game.

The 76ers are sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference standings, despite playing without Embiid for 10 games. They were without several important key role players on Saturday, but Tobias Harris scored 21 points and Tyrese Maxey added 16. Philadelphia has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it has covered in 10 of its last 13 home games. De'Anthony Melton (back) is out for Monday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio picked up its eighth win of the season on Saturday, springing an outright upset at Washington as a 2-point underdog. The Spurs erased a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes, as Victor Wembanyama returned from a one-game absence to score 24 points and grab eight rebounds. Guard Tre Jones nearly posted a triple-double, finishing with 11 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Wembanyama, who has been on a minutes' restriction, played 28 minutes against the Wizards, including critical moments down the stretch. He leads the team with 19.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, while Devin Vassell is adding 17.8 points. The Spurs have quietly been underrated by the betting market in recent weeks, covering the spread in eight of their last 10 games. Zach Collins (ankle) is questionable for Monday. See which team to pick here.

