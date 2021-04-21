Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Phoenix 41-16; Philadelphia 39-18
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since Jan. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Philadelphia's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET April 21 at Wells Fargo Center. The Suns should still be feeling good after a win, while the Sixers will be looking to get back in the win column.
It was all tied up 55-55 at halftime, but the 76ers were not quite the Golden State Warriors' equal in the second half when they met on Monday. The Sixers lost to the Warriors at home by a decisive 107-96 margin. A silver lining for the Sixers was the play of center Joel Embiid, who almost posted a triple-double on 28 points, 13 boards, and eight assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Suns ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 128-127 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Chris Paul led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 dimes in addition to seven rebounds.
Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-109. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.
Odds
The Suns are a slight 1-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Philadelphia have won six out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.
