Through 2 Quarters

Down four at the end of last quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers have now snagged the lead. It's anybody's game at halftime, but the Sixers are ahead of the Phoenix Suns 59-55.

Philadelphia has been riding high on the performance of center Joel Embiid, who has 19 points in addition to five boards. A double-double would be Embiid's fifth in a row. One thing to keep an eye out for is Seth Curry's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Phoenix has been relying on shooting guard Devin Booker, who has 15 points and two assists along with four rebounds, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who has 13 points and two assists along with two rebounds.

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Phoenix 43-10; Philadelphia 32-21

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since Jan. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The 76ers strolled past the Chicago Bulls with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 119-108. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and ten boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix came out on top in a nail-biter against Chicago on Monday, sneaking past 127-124. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and five dimes.

Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 106-103. In other words, don't count the Suns out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.99

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the 76ers slightly, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia and Phoenix both have six wins in their last 12 games.

Apr 21, 2021 - Phoenix 116 vs. Philadelphia 113

Feb 13, 2021 - Phoenix 120 vs. Philadelphia 111

Aug 11, 2020 - Phoenix 130 vs. Philadelphia 117

Nov 04, 2019 - Phoenix 114 vs. Philadelphia 109

Jan 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Phoenix 127

Nov 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Phoenix 114

Dec 31, 2017 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Phoenix 110

Dec 04, 2017 - Phoenix 115 vs. Philadelphia 101

Dec 23, 2016 - Phoenix 123 vs. Philadelphia 116

Nov 19, 2016 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Phoenix 105

Jan 26, 2016 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Phoenix 103

Dec 26, 2015 - Philadelphia 111 vs. Phoenix 104

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Matisse Thybulle: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)

Jaden Springer: Out (Knee)

Shake Milton: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Phoenix