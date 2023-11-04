The Phoenix Suns (2-3) and the Philadelphia 76ers (3-1) square off in a cross-conference matchup in an early time slot on Saturday afternoon. The Suns are looking to get back into the win column after dropping two straight games to the San Antonio Spurs. On Thursday, the Spurs beat the Suns 132-121. The Sixers have won three straight games, including a 114-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Bradley Beal (back) is out for the Suns, while Devin Booker (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is a 3.5-point in the latest SportsLine consensus Suns vs. 76ers odds. The over/under for total points is 220.5.

Suns vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -3.5

Suns vs. 76ers over/under: 220.5 points

Suns vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -162, Suns +137

PHI: 4-0 ATS this season in all games

PHO: 2-0 ATS this season on the road

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is extremely difficult to defend due to his length and shotmaking ability. Durant thrives with the ball in his hands, while owning the touch on the perimeter. The 13-time All-Star is averaging 27.4 points with 6.8 rebounds and four assists per game. In Thursday's loss to San Antonio, Durant finished with 28 points, six boards, two blocks and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Booker returned to the floor on Thursday after missing the last three games. Booker has great handles and a reliable jumper from all three levels on the floor. The Kentucky product also owns the court vision to get his teammates involved. Booker logs 31.5 points and 10.5 assists per game. In his last outing, the 27-year-old finished with 31 points and 13 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant bigs in the NBA. Embiid has a combination of size, speed and power in the frontcourt. The six-time All-Star can knock down jumpers with ease. Embiid leads the team in scoring (30.2), rebounds (11) and assists (7). On Oct. 29 against the Trail Blazers, Embiid notched 35 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks.

Guard Tyrese Maxey is a quick playmaker in the backcourt. The Kentucky product is averaging 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He's scored at least 30 points in two of the four outings this season. On Oct. 28 against the Raptors, Maxey supplied 34 points and seven assists. See which team to pick here.

