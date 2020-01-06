76ers vs. Thunder: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-15; Philadelphia 23-14

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder's will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. They are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while the Philadelphia 76ers are stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

Oklahoma City greeted the new year with a 121-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. PG Dennis Schroder (22 points) and SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (20 points) were the top scorers for the Thunder.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia opened the new year with a less-than-successful 118-108 defeat to the Houston Rockets last Friday. A silver lining for Philadelphia was the play of G Ben Simmons, who dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. That's three consecutive contests for Simmons in which he has finished with at least a double-double.

Oklahoma City isn't expected to pull this one out (Philadelphia is favored by 7), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Thunder are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 20-15 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 23-14. We'll see if the Thunder can repeat their recent success or if the 76ers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBA TV

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 213

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last nine games against Philadelphia.