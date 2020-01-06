76ers vs. Thunder: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch 76ers vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-15; Philadelphia 23-14
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder's will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. They are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while the Philadelphia 76ers are stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
Oklahoma City greeted the new year with a 121-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. PG Dennis Schroder (22 points) and SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (20 points) were the top scorers for the Thunder.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia opened the new year with a less-than-successful 118-108 defeat to the Houston Rockets last Friday. A silver lining for Philadelphia was the play of G Ben Simmons, who dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. That's three consecutive contests for Simmons in which he has finished with at least a double-double.
Oklahoma City isn't expected to pull this one out (Philadelphia is favored by 7), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Thunder are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 20-15 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 23-14. We'll see if the Thunder can repeat their recent success or if the 76ers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 213
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last nine games against Philadelphia.
- Nov 15, 2019 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Philadelphia 119
- Feb 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Jan 19, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Jan 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Dec 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Philadelphia 117
- Mar 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Oct 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Mar 18, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Nov 13, 2015 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Philadelphia 85
