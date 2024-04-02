The Oklahoma City Thunder will visit the Philadelphia 76ers in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Philadelphia is 40-35 overall and 21-16 at home, while Oklahoma City is 52-22 overall and 23-14 on the road. The Sixers have won seven of the last eight meetings, including a 127-123 victory on Nov. 25. OKC is 42-31-1 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Philadelphia is 41-34 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Oklahoma City is favored by 5.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Thunder odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225.5 points. Before entering any Thunder vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Thunder spread: 76ers +5.5

76ers vs. Thunder over/under: 225.5 points

76ers vs. Thunder money line: 76ers: +174, Thunder: -211

What you need to know about the Thunder

On Sunday, the Thunder skirted by the New York Knicks 113-112 thanks to a clutch fade away jump shot from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with two seconds left in the game. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 2:54 mark of the third quarter, when Oklahoma City was facing a 81-69 deficit. Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey were among the main playmakers for the Thunder as the former had 33 points with eight assists, while the latter dropped a triple-double on 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Despite the straight-up victory, Oklahoma City failed to cover versus New York, and the Thunder have now alternated ATS losses with ATS wins over their last seven games. OKC is elite offensively, ranking third in the NBA in both points per game and offensive rating, and its lethal shooting has much to do with that. The Thunder are arguably the best-shooting team in the league, ranking first in 3-point percentage and second in both field goal percentage and free throw percentage. Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) is listed as questionable for Tuesday, as is Williams (ankle).

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, the 76ers finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They strolled past the Toronto Raptors with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 135-120. The Sixers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kelly Oubre Jr., who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points. Nicolas Batum was another key contributor, scoring 19 points with six rebounds and two steals.

There's been discussion that the Sixers could get Joel Embiid (knee) back from injury as soon as this week, but he's listed as out on Tuesday's NBA injury report. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey (hip) is listed as questionable, while De'Anthony Melton (back) remains out as Philly could be without three starters. Thus, the team will again rely on role players like Oubre and Batum, as well as Tobias Harris, who is averaging just 15.0 points over his last 10 games.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Thunder are 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games when the spread was between -7 to -4.

The 76ers are 3-6 against the spread in their last 9 games as a home dog.

The Thunder are 5-8 against the spread in their last 13 games vs teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

