Minnesota @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Minnesota 7-8; Philadelphia 8-7

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting right back to it as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, winning 110-102. Philadelphia relied on the efforts of center Joel Embiid, who almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, and point guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 24 points and five assists. Embiid's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota had enough points to win and then some against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, taking their contest 126-108. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 35 points, six dimes and eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Philadelphia is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The 76ers are now 8-7 while the Timberwolves sit at a mirror-image 7-8. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.2. As for Minnesota, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.90%, which places them fourth in the league.

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

The 76ers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Philadelphia have won eight out of their last 13 games against Minnesota.