76ers vs. Timberwolves odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 7-2 roll

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will play host to Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Sixers have had no problem handling the Timberwolves lately, winning their past three meetings. As such, Philadelphia is listed as a 6.5-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points is 231.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Timberwolves odds.

The model is well aware that the Sixers have been excellent at home this season. Philly has won four of its past five games there and own the NBA's third-best home record. Furthermore, Minnesota owns one of the worst road records (6-15) in the NBA. Among teams that are at least one game within .500 on the season, none has fewer road victories than the Wolves.

On top of that, Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler might have extra motivation in the first meeting with his former team, and he has been playing some of his best basketball of the season lately. Butler is averaging 23 points and seven rebounds during his past three games and should have no trouble scoring against a Minnesota squad that is without its best perimeter defender, Robert Covington.

But just because Philadelphia has been strong at home doesn't mean it will cover the spread against the Timberwolves.

The model is also well aware that the Wolves are 4-1 against the spread in their past five games, while the 76ers have been overvalued by Vegas lately, failing to cover the spread in three straight.

Minnesota has played surprisingly well since the firing of head coach Tom Thibodeau, with impressive wins at home against the Pelicans and on the road at Oklahoma City. The T-Wolves were underdogs in both games.

The driving force behind Minnesota's recent surge is the play of Towns, who is coming off an eye-popping 27-point, 27-rebound performance against Anthony Davis and the Pelicans. Towns has upped his energy on the defensive end of the court lately, averaging over four combined steals and blocks in his past nine games.

