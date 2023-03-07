Target Center hosts a cross-conference matchup between playoff hopefuls on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Philadelphia 76ers, with Minnesota entering at 34-32 overall after three straight wins. The 76ers (42-22) are on the second night of a back-to-back, with Philadelphia entering as a top-three team in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia's injury report is uncertain as a result, with Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and Jaylen Nowell (knee) ruled out for Minnesota.

76ers vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -1

76ers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 229 points

76ers vs. Timberwolves money line: 76ers -105, Timberwolves -115

PHI: The 76ers are 5-3-1 against the spread with no rest

MINN: The Wolves are 17-17 against the spread in home games

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia's defense projects well in this matchup, with the 76ers ranking in the top third of the NBA in allowing 1.12 points per possession. The 76ers give up fewer than 24 assists per game while creating almost 15 turnovers per game, and Minnesota commits a turnover on 15.4% of offensive possessions. The Wolves struggle on the offensive glass, securing only 25.8% of missed shots and Philadelphia is in the top 10 of the NBA in points allowed in the paint.

On offense, the 76ers have plenty of star power and shot creation, leading to 1.16 points per possession. Philadelphia is a top-five team in shooting efficiency, including the best free throw accuracy mark in the NBA, and the 76ers are nails from 3-point range with a top-three mark this season. The 76ers create more than 25 free throw attempts per game and, with fewer than 14 giveaways per game, the possession battle could lean to Philadelphia.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota's defense is potent, including a top-10 overall mark in giving up fewer than 1.13 points per possession this season. The Wolves allow only 1.09 points per possession with Rudy Gobert on the floor, and opponents are shooting only 53.3% inside the arc against Minnesota. The Wolves also create havoc on a regular basis, with top-six marks in turnovers created (15.8 per game), steals (8.2 per game), and blocked shots (5.5 per game). Minnesota is also facing a Philadelphia team that is firmly in the bottom third of the league in offensive rebound rate, second-chance points, and points in the paint.

On offense, Minnesota is keyed by Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 24.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season, and the Wolves are elite from a shooting efficiency standpoint. Minnesota is in the top five of the league in field goal percentage (49.2%), including an elite mark on 2-point attempts (57.5%).

