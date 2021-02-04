Who's Playing

Portland @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Portland 11-9; Philadelphia 16-6

What to Know

This Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.05 points per matchup. They will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. If the contest is anything like the Trail Blazers' 124-121 victory from their previous meeting in August of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Portland and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Portland wrapped it up with a 132-121 win on the road. Portland relied on the efforts of point guard Damian Lillard, who had 32 points and eight assists, and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, winning 118-111. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 7-3 ATS in away games but only 9-11 all in all.

Their wins bumped Portland to 11-9 and the 76ers to 16-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Portland and Philadelphia clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won six out of their last ten games against Philadelphia.