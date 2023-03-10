Who's Playing
Portland @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Portland 31-35; Philadelphia 43-22
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center after having had a few days off. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Philadelphia has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The 76ers took their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday by a conclusive 117-94 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Philadelphia had established an 87-68 advantage. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 39 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. The matchup made it Embiid's fourth in a row with at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Portland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 115-93 punch to the gut against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Portland was down 94-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Damian Lillard, who had 27 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.
Philadelphia's win lifted them to 43-22 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 31-35. Allowing an average of 115.61 points per game, Portland hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $88.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -114
Series History
Portland have won nine out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.
