76ers vs. Trail Blazers odds: Pick from expert who's 6-2 on Philly games

Two of the NBA's most versatile point guards face off Thursday as the Trail Blazers host the 76ers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Blazers snapped a three-game skid Saturday, slipping past the Lakers 95-92. Maurice Harkless came off the bench to lead all scorers with 22 points.

The Sixers are coming off a Christmas Day win in which they outlasted the Knicks 105-98. Philly had lost five straight going into that game.

Philly is 5-0 against the spread in its last five matchups with Portland, and the Under has cashed in four of them.

The Blazers opened as 2.5-point favorites and now are laying 3.5. The over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped 1.5 points to 208.5.

Philly is currently 10th in the East, 2.5 games behind Miami and Milwaukee for the final playoff spot. The Sixers have one of the worst defenses in the NBA, averaging 108.8 points allowed. They also are the league's most turnover-prone team, coughing it up a whopping 18.3 times per contest.

The Blazers are one of the few teams with a worse home record (7-10) than road record (10-6). At 17-16 overall, Portland sits eighth in the West, right behind New Orleans.

Portland's offense is run by Damian Lilllard, who lights up the scoreboard with 25.2 points per game. He adds 6.4 assists and five rebounds.

Backcourt-mate CJ McCollum chips in 20.7 points, hitting 41 percent from deep.

The Sixers, one of the league's top scoring teams at 107.8 points, depend on center Joel Embiid to do a little of everything.

From the paint, the wing and even occasionally beyond the arc, the big man is a threat to score. He leads the team in scoring (23.8) and rebounding (11.1) and ranks fifth in the league in blocks (2.0).

Point guard Ben Simmons is in Rookie of the Year contention with his impressive 16.8 points per game. He's also tops on the Sixers in assists at 7.6 and second in boards with 8.8. He's fourth in the NBA in steals at 1.9.

Will the Sixers lock down their second consecutive road victory or at least stay within the spread? Or will the Blazers build off their big win against the Lakers and reassert their home-court dominance?

