Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (21-23) are set to play host to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (28-16) on Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 11-8 at home, while Philadelphia is 11-9 on the road. The 76ers have won three straight and are coming off a 120-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. The Blazers are looking to rebound from a 122-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets in their last outing. Jusuf Nurkic and Gary Payton II are both listed as day-to-day for Portland.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233.5.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers spread: Trail Blazers +2.5

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers over/under: 234 points

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers money line: Portland 118, Philadelphia -140

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, falling 122-113. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons wasn't much of a difference maker for Portland; Simons played for 36 minutes and finished with four turnovers.

The Blazers have three players averaging over 20 points per game led by Damian Lillard, who is once again playing at an All-Star level. For the season, Lillard has per game averages of 29.3 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. Anfernee Simons (21.7 points, 4.0 assists), Jerami Grant (21.6 points, 4.3 rebounds), and Jusuf Nurkic (14.5 points, 10.0 rebounds) round out Portland's supporting cast.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, Philadelphia netted a 120-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and had 41 points in addition to nine boards.

Embiid is once again in the thick of the NBA MVP race, averaging 33.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Shooting guard James Harden has also played at an All-Star level for Philadelphia with per game averages of 21.7 points, 11.1 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game. Point guard Tyrese Maxey has given the Sixers a legitimate third option on the offensive end with the third-year pro averaging 20.9 points per game.

