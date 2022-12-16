Who's Playing

Golden State @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Golden State 14-15; Philadelphia 15-12

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 16 at Wells Fargo Center. Golden State will need to watch out since the Sixers have now posted big point totals in their last four contests.

The 76ers made easy work of the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and carried off a 123-103 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 80-55. The Sixers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Joel Embiid led the charge as he had 31 points in addition to seven boards. The game made it Embiid's fifth in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 125-119 to the Indiana Pacers. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 38 points, seven dimes and seven rebounds.

The 76ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 15-12 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 14-15. Allowing an average of 116.79 points per game, the Warriors haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 8-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.