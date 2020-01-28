76ers vs. Warriors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Golden State 10-37; Philadelphia 30-17

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are 7-1 against the Philadelphia 76ers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success tonight. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Golden State's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Philadelphia better be ready for a challenge.

Golden State received a tough blow last week as they fell 129-118 to the Indiana Pacers. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard D'Angelo Russell, who shot 9-for-13 from downtown and finished with 37 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Philadelphia took down the Los Angeles Lakers 108-91 on Saturday. It was another big night for point guard Ben Simmons, who almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, ten boards, and eight assists. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Simmons.

The Warriors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Golden State is now 10-37 while Philadelphia sits at 30-17. The 76ers are 21-8 after wins this year, and the Warriors are 7-29 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

Odds

The 76ers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 213

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last eight games against Philadelphia.