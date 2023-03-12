Who's Playing
Washington @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Washington 31-36; Philadelphia 43-22
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET March 12 at Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers will be strutting in after a win while Washington will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The 76ers skirted by the Portland Trail Blazers 120-119 this past Friday thanks to a clutch jumper from center Joel Embiid with 0:01 left to play. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 71-56 deficit. It was another big night for Philadelphia's Embiid, who had 39 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks. Embiid's evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, the Wizards came up short against the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday, falling 114-107. Despite the loss, Washington got a solid performance out of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 27 points and five assists along with six boards.
Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Jan. 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-109. In other words, don't count Washington out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 8-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 17 out of their last 31 games against Washington.
